Jason Momoa Strips Down During ‘SNL’ Holiday Skit

Jason Momoa killed his performances on Saturday Night Live this weekend, but there may have been one sketch that his admirers won’t soon forget.

According to a December 9 report by the Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa stripped down and showed off his insanely muscular body during one holiday-themed skit on Saturday Night Live.

In the skit, Momoa is playing Scrooge’s fourth spirit in a spin on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. The spirit was flamboyant and “extra,” as he stripped off his robe to reveal a sequined cape and no shirt, and later took that off to strip down to a pair of sequined shorts as he danced on the pole of the four poster bed at the center of the room.

Jason starred in many Christmas sketches. In another clip, he hilariously portrayed an Elf on The Shelf whose child turned 13-years-old and began to notice the changes in his body. The elf continued to ask Santa for a new child, but wasn’t granted his wish.

In another skit, Momoa played Santa himself as he told Rudolph (Pete Davidson) that he would be leading the sleigh team, and the reindeer got a big head and started bullying the other reindeer at the North Pole.

In another scene, the Aquaman actor is seen playing the father of a woman who is trying to introduce her boyfriend to her parents during the holiday season.

Ebenezer Scrooge: What is left for you to show me? Ghost: This…#SNL pic.twitter.com/HNLGjrunLz — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 9, 2018

Of course, Jason Momoa couldn’t leave SNL without reprising his Game of Thrones role as Khal Drogo. The actor dressed as his beloved GoT alter-ego for a funny skit where he and the other dead characters from the show, such as Joffrey, were interviewed.

Recently, the actor opened up about Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill leaving the DC movie roles of Batman and Superman.

“If they’re both out, then listen: It’s just the place they’re at in their careers. I mean, how many has Henry done? He’s done three?” Momoa said. “Yeah, I mean, like, you want to move on. I think if I did… s**t, I have done three,” Momoa told the Huffington Post.

“I mean, Henry wants to just expand on something,” he said. “Ben is an amazing director that is of age, and probably he’s done enough. I don’t know how to speak on behalf of them, but I had the time of my life [on ‘Justice League’],” Momoa added.

Fans can watch Jason Momoa’s episode of Saturday Night Live streaming on Hulu.