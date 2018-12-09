Watch Baltimore Ravens Vs Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch NFL Week 14 Live Online

The Baltimore Ravens can solidify their hold on the second AFC Wild Card spot, while the Kansas City Chiefs can become the first AFC team to clinch a playoff berth when they square off on Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens look to continue their remarkable turnaround this season, shooting for their fourth straight win and a more solid hold on an AFC playoff spot after going 4-5 to start the 2018 campaign, as USA Today reports. They also find themselves facing a quarterback controversy. Eleven-year veteran Joe Flacco, who led the Ravens to a 2012 Super Bowl victory, appears ready to return after a three game absence, and Coach John Harbaugh must decide whether to go back to his veteran, or continue with rookie Lamar Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner out of Louisville. Jackson has led the team to three straight wins and into playoff position. The Ravens face the 12-2 Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL Week 14 game that will live stream from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

But the game is also an important one for the Chiefs, who would become the first AFC team to clinch a playoff berth with a win, per the website of the Baltimore Ravens. But a loss would drop Kansas City behind the New England Patriots, who play Miami on Sunday, into the second seed in the AFC, based on New England’s Week 6 43-40 defeat of the Chiefs, meaning that they would no longer hold crucial home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Both the Chiefs and Patriots are undefeated at home heading into Sunday’s NFL slate.

Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson has turned the team’s season around. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

