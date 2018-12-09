Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Nearly-Nude Bikini Body In Racy Photo

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her famous bikini body via social media yet again. The actress/model has become the queen of the bikini photo on Instagram, and fans have come to expect nothing less than super racy photos.

On Saturday, December 8, Emily Ratajkowski took to her Instagram account to share a sexy snapshot of herself rocking a teeny tiny white bikini. In the photo, Emily is seen striking a sultry pose for the camera as she wears a body-baring bathing suit.

In the photo, Emily is nearly nude as her barely-there bikini leaves very little to the imagination. Ratajkowski is seen laying on a beach chair and shielding her eyes from the sun in the skimpy bathing suit.

Emily’s rock-hard abs are on full display in the photo, as well as her toned arms and legs, and her tanned skin. Ratajkowski’s hair is seen laying in a messy pile on the chair, and she dons multiple rings on her fingers as she relaxes and catches some rays. A wine glass is seen sitting beside Ratajkowski, who captioned the photo by revealing that she was enjoying her weekend.

Emrata reveals that the bathing suit can be found for fans to buy on the Imorta Swim website.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Emily Ratajkowski is known for her racy bikini photos, but she doesn’t care what people think about her sexy snaps.

“I don’t even think of it as, like, a skimpy bathing suit. I’m just like, ‘I want the best tan!'” Ratajkowski explained during an appearance at the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards this week.

Recently, Emily won the award for International Woman of the Year, and she revealed that the entire situation was “crazy.”

“I think Woman of the Year is a pretty crazy title. But what I think about what’s important in 2018 for both men and women, it’s about defying stereotypes. It’s about being multifaceted. It’s about wearing a string bikini on the beach, and at a protest. I don’t think that any of us have to limit ourselves into a box, or the perception that anyone tries to force on you. Hopefully, men and women across Australia will take that to heart,” the actress stated at the ceremony.

Fans can keep up with all of Emily Ratajkowski’s latest projects, news, and sexy bikini snapshots via her social media accounts, where she loves to post her latest swimwear fashions.