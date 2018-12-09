Sofia Richie Flaunts Insane Abs During Shopping Trip With Scott Disick & His Daughter

Sofia Richie was spotted hitting the town with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his daughter, Penelope, on Saturday.

According to a December 8 report by the Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was photographed by paparazzi during a shopping date with Scott Disick and his middle child, Penelope. The trio seemingly did some Christmas shopping together during the outing.

The couple were seen toting shopping bags from high end stores such as Gucci and Balenciaga as they walked the streets together. Richie wore a sky blue ensemble. The model donned a pair of plush blue pants and a matching, long coat. She also sported a racy gray crop top, which flaunted Sofia’s famous curves, toned abs, and tiny waist.

Richie wore her shoulder length, caramel colored hair parted down the middle and in loose waves, and also donned a full face of make up. Sofia’s make up looked very natural, and she donned a pretty pink lip. She completed the look with a pair of strappy white heels.

Disick donned a pair of jeans and a green hooded sweatshirt. He also wore a pair of black sneakers, and sported some dark sunglasses for the shopping trip.

Meanwhile, little Penelope, whose mother is Kourtney Kardashian, wore a red and black dress and red shoes lined in fur. She also sported a black purse that she wore across her body.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie is said to be angry with Kourtney Kardashian for posting photos of herself with Scott Disick on social media, and thinks that the reality star is jealous of her relationship with Scott.

“Sofia thinks that Kourtney is jealous of her relationship with Scott and will do anything to come between them. Sofia was enjoying a wonderful night celebrating Hanukkah with Scott and a few friends at the same time Kourtney posted the picture of her laying in bed next to him. Sofia knows that Kourtney was aware she and Scott were together, and believes she posted that during the same time just to be spiteful,” an insider revealed.

“Sofia feels she’s done everything in her power to remain on good terms with Kourtney, has always been kind to her children, has never said or done anything mean or nasty, and Kourtney continues to be hurtful,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! network.