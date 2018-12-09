‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad & Abby Leaving Salem Together After Valentine’s Day

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that the beloved pairing of Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Devearux DiMera (Kate Mansi) may soon be gone from Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, Chad and Abigail are currently on the rocks, but fans are looking forward to the day when the couple will finally reunite and hopefully live happily ever after.

However, Days of Our Lives viewers may not get to see it happen. Although nothing has officially been announced, it’s rumored that both Chad and Abigail will be leaving Salem after the first of the year.

As many fans already know, Kate Mansi recently reprised the role of Abigail when Marci Miller exited the soap opera. However, the actress only returned temporarily to help finish out Abigail’s dramatic storyline. Once her stint is over, it seems that the character may be gone from Salem, and Chad could be going with her.

The report suggests that Abby and Chad, or “Chabby” as fans lovingly call them, may leave town together on Valentine’s Day after an epic reunion and romantic storyline.

While nothing has officially been confirmed, it seems that fans should prepare to say goodbye to the couple in the near future.

In the latest #DAYS, at Bayview, Abigail rips into Chad for betraying her.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/grlz8aOhJF — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 3, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chad and Abigail aren’t the only couple who will be having a reunion. It looks like Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) are set to have a romantic reunion as well.

Brady and Chloe were previously married, and ended their relationship for many reasons, the main reason being Brady’s substance abuse issues. However, the pair have remained friends over the years, and have helped each other through some dark times.

The pair will seemingly rekindle their romance as Brady helps Chloe with her pursuit of getting custody of Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) daughter, Holly Jonas.

Now that Nicole is presumed dead, Chloe believes that she should raise Holly. Chloe and Nicole were good friends, and Chloe also gave birth to Holly when Nicole couldn’t conceive.

However, others will believe that they should have custody of Holly as well. The little girl’s grandmother, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers), will want to raise her, as well as the love of Nicole’s life, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Nicole asked Eric to look after Holly just before she died, and he’s taking the responsibility seriously.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.