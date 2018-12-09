Watch US Sassuolo Calcio Vs ACF Fiorentina Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Match Live Online

Seeking their second-straight Europa League qualification, Sassuolo can move to sixth place on the Serie A table with a win over Fiorentina on Sunday.

Playing just their fifth season since their promotion to Serie A, US Sassuolo Calcio can take a big step toward their second-ever — and second straight — European qualification by moving into sixth place on the Italian top flight table, per Sky Sports. To do so, they have to defeat ACF Fiorentina for only the second time in the last three years in the early match on Sunday, which will live stream from Reggio Emilia in northern Italy.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Central European Time at Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Sunday, December 9.

The Neroverdi placed sixth on the Serie A table last season, recording the highest finish in they 98-year history, of which all but the last five year shave been spent toiling in Italy’s lower divisions. According to Who Scored, the more likely result is one point rather than three, because Sassuolo have drawn their last three home games, while the Florence-based visiting side have drawn their most recent three road matches.

Fiorentina comes in on a slide down the table, taking just five points, with no wins, in their last seven matches, according to Football Italia. But Sassuolo have won just once in their last five, with three games drawn, per Soccerway.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has starred for Sassuolo at the age of 31, with five goals in 12 games across competitions. Tullio M. Puglia / Getty Images

