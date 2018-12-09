Jasmine Sanders Poses On Her Knees At The Beach & Giggles During Instagram Video For ‘SI’

Jasmine Sanders is a rookie for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition for 2019. And she’s clearly excited in the video clips that have been released of her photoshoot in Costa Rica, including a selfie video where she talked about how excited she was for her first day on the job. A second video posted by SI on their Instagram also shows Jasmine on her knees at the beach, as she struck several great poses.

At one point, she pointed to her swimsuit which read “Jasmine” in pink, as she giggled with her hands on her sides. However, the model got back into character quickly, and continued to work it for the cameras. The video was captioned, “THAT. ROOKIE. GLOW,” and for good reason. Sanders definitely has a sparkle about her, as she’s undeniably doing her best to make a great impression on SI.

Many of the fans commented on how much they love the model’s hair.

“Love her curls,” one person said.

“I love her hair beautiful!!!” another said.

And indeed, her hair looked amazing, as she wore it down in tight curls with some highlights.

“You are a natural!!! @golden_barbie I’m so proud of you!” a fan noted. Jasmine goes by “Golden Barbie” on Instagram, which is a nickname that she also uses for her Twitter, Snapchat, and YouTube channel.

Sanders previously opened up to Vogue about her modeling journey, at which point she was also sporting her signature curls.

“I feel like the industry is just a lot more open now. I started modelling when I was very young and at that point it was nice being the new mixed race girl coming into the industry but it was a lot of ‘pull your hair straight’ and ‘don’t show too much personality’. Now people are much more interested in getting to know a model’s lifestyle and what we represent as people. I love being able to wear my hair curly, I never thought I was going to be able to do that. It’s fun being able to just be yourself.”

Clearly, Jasmine’s love for her own curls is already translating to her new SI fans. And for fans who can’t get enough of the model, it’s worth checking out her Instagram page. A series of stories show her driving through some creeks and posing at the beach topless. It’ll be exciting to see what other photos will be released during the sneak peek.