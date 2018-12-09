‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady & Chloe Share Sexy New Year’s Kiss

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be some huge surprises as we say goodbye to 2018 and ring in the New Year in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) ring in the New Year by heading to a black tie party with his former wife, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

As many viewers know, Brady and Chloe were previously married and have been through a lot together. The couple ended their marriage due to many factors, including Brady’s substance abuse issues. However, they have remained friends over the years and have stayed in close contact with one another.

Now that they’re both single after some messy break ups, it looks like their old spark may reunite. In a winter preview, DOOL fans can clearly see Brady and Chloe ringing in 2019 together. Brady is dressed in a tuxedo, while Chloe dons a gold gown. The couple kiss as the clock strikes midnight, and confetti falls the from the ceiling of what seems to be Doug’s Place.

It seems that an unlikely person will bring Chloe and Brady back together this time around. The pair will reportedly work together in hopes of getting Chloe custody of Holly Jonas.

As Days of our Lives fans will remember, Chloe was the surrogate for little Holly and carried her when her mother, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) couldn’t. Chloe and Nicole were great friends, although they did have their differences, such as Chloe trying to keep Holly for herself after the little girl was born.

In the latest #DAYS, Chloe arrives at Rex and Sarah's engagement party with big news.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/BO66ReJ3xE — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 5, 2018

Now that Nicole is presumed dead, Chloe will want to raise the little girl for many reasons. Chloe was Holly’s surrogate, and she is also the mother of Holly’s half-brother, Parker Jonas. The duo shares the same father, the late Daniel Jonas. While others in Salem, such as Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) and Brady’s brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will also want to raise Holly, Brady will side with Chloe in hopes of her winning custody of little Holly.

It seems that Brady and Chloe’s feelings for one another will return as they work together in the custody battle. However, all of that could be in jeopardy with Brady’s former fiance, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) returns on New Year’s Eve.

Will Brady be torn between two women yet again?

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.