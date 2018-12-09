Donald Trump Would Be ‘Indicted’ If He Weren’t President And ‘Wealthy,’ Texas Democrat Says

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team and New York federal prosecutors submitted two court filings against Michael Cohen on Friday, prompting widespread speculation that Donald Trump has been implicated in two felonies. Legal experts deemed the Cohen filings devastating, but the Paul Manafort memo — also submitted on Friday — could lead to trouble for the president as well, according to former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne.

Cynthia Alksne claims that Mueller may have managed to set a hidden trap for Trump and his legal team by deliberately leaving holes in the report, while other legal experts argue that is actually the Cohen filings that could be the beginning of the end for Trump. According to Texas Democrat Joaquín Castro, however, Donald Trump would be indicted if he weren’t president, and a wealthy, privileged individual.

In an interview MSNBC‘s Ali Velshi broadcast Friday, Castro said the following, the Hill reports.

“The only thing keeping Donald Trump from being indicted and being charged with a crime, beyond wealth and privilege, is that he occupies the office of the presidency.”

The Texas Democrat, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs and House Intelligence Committees, is known for being a staunch Trump critic, and often takes to Twitter to express discontent about the Trump administration and the president himself.

This was not the first time for Castro to criticize Donald Trump in a media interview either. In May this year, the Texas Democrat told CNN‘s Alisyn Camerota that Trump is a “liar,” according to RealClearPolitics, accusing the president of deliberately spreading false information about being spied on by political opponents during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Joaquín Castro: Trump would be "in court right now" if he weren't the president or "privileged" https://t.co/SsHY31Oho1 pic.twitter.com/jKOFHQpHN8 — The Hill (@thehill) December 9, 2018

During his most recent interview with MSNBC‘s Ali Velshi, Castro touched upon the prospect of impeachment. Unlike many of his party colleagues, the representative suggested, without hesitation, that the impeachment of Donald Trump should be considered.

“When the evidence becomes so clear that you very likely have a criminal sitting in the Oval Office, what is the Congress left to do at that point?” he asked.

Castro’s remarks come as somewhat of a surprise, given that the majority of Democratic Party politicians seems adamant to keep impeachment off the table. But the Texas Democrat is not the first individual to imply that Donald Trump should be impeached following the publication of court filings pertaining to his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen.

As the Inquisitr reported, former President Richard Nixon’s White House Counsel John Dean — considered a key Watergate figure — predicted in a recent interview that the House of Representatives “is going to have little choice the way this is going other than to start impeachment proceedings.”