Thomas Markle Argues That Being Shut Out Of Meghan’s Life Is A ‘Punishment Which Does Not Fit The Crime’

Thomas Markle is back at it, giving another in-depth and revealing interview to the Daily Mail about his falling out with daughter, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. During the interview, he argued that being shut out of his daughter’s life is “a punishment which does not fit the crime.”

“I was a fool. I was convinced to do these pictures to change my image. I was sick of seeing schlubby pictures of me buying beer which wasn’t even for me. I apologized to Harry on the phone and all he said was, ‘If you’d listened to me, none of this would have happened.'”

And while Thomas admits that he was a “fool” to agree to sell photos to the paparazzi for $100,000, he also thinks that he’s being treated much too harshly. He took the metaphor with the legal system one step further.

“I did a few things wrong, said a few things I should not have said. But some of the Royals have done far worse things. There are convicts in prisons who have murdered and committed all kinds of horrible crimes, and their daughters still visit them.”

But will a fourth interview be the thing that changes Meghan and Harry’s mind to reach back out to the dad? That remains to be seen. But considering the history of events, it does seem like that a new, unapproved interview could rub the royal couple the wrong way, considering his contact with paparazzi was the initial reason the rift started to form.

Thomas Markle Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Put Up a "Wall of Silence" https://t.co/A3TFTFwWxM — E! News (@enews) December 9, 2018

“Everyone says, why don’t I just shut the f*** up?” Thomas noted. “That Meghan can’t speak to me because I’ll give away secrets. But that’s bull****.” However, he seems to contradict himself as he revealed some private messages that Meghan handwrote in calligraphy for her dad over the years. These notes show how much the duchess cares about her dad, but then again, it’s doubtful she ever expected that they be published for the entire world to see.

Regardless, the dad-daughter drama has got lots of people talking, everyone with their own opinions. Piers Morgan has slammed Meghan before for not reaching out to her father, as has Lady Colin Campbell. On the other hand, celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Sharon Osbourne have spoken out against the dad.

But this new claim that his daughter is neglecting him when “murderers” have daughters that visit them in jail, might be another instance where the father might have taken things a step too far. Fans will all have to wait and see if his relations with his daughter will ever have a chance to be repaired.