‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shares Cast Christmas Photo

The cast of Jersey Shore recently got together to film a very special “Friendsgiving” episode of their Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion series. The group all gathered at Vincent “Vinny” Guadagnino’s home in Staten Island, where they were treated to a Thanksgiving feast courtesy of Vinny’s mom. During the special episode, the cast and crew reminisced and shared their favorite moments of the show over the years.

Now, it looks the gang is getting ready for Christmas. Earlier this week, Mike was out and about with wife, Lauren Pesce, and the couple stopped to pick out a Christmas tree together, according to a report from People.

Mike also took to Instagram to share a cute group photo of the Jersey gang. In the photo, Mike can be seen with Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Vinny. Based on the photo’s geotag, the group appeared to be in New York and can be seen standing in front of trees decorated with twinkling Christmas lights. The photo is missing two members of the cast, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Nicole “Snooki” LaValle.

It seems Mike is spending as much time with family and friends as he can, as he gets ready to start an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion in January, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

He captioned the photo, “Tis the season to be Guido AF!”

On the most recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the gang had to put all their personal issues aside to come together to defend one of their own. During a night out with the girls, a man insulted Deena and JWoww had to step in.

“Piece of s**t like you going after a pregnant girl,” JWoww yelled.

The next day, the group encountered the man again and this time he verbally attacked Ronnie. At this point, both Ronnie and Pauly D tired of the man’s constant attacks and were ready to fight.

“I’m about to go f**k homeboy up,” Ronnie said, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Later that same night, the girls also got into an altercation with a woman from the man’s entourage and chairs were thrown. The man was eventually escorted out of the venue, but the woman lingered to taunt Angelina and the rest of the girls outside. The episode ended with the woman attempting to jump over a wall to get closer to the group but it’s unclear what happened next.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return next week on MTV.