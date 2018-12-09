Watch SD Huesca Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Sunday Showdown Live Online

Real Madrid travel to the north of Spain to face newly promoted La Liga side SD Huesca as the hosts struggle to stay in the top flight heading into next season.

Fans of Real Madrid may outnumber supporters of the hometown team in Huesca, Aragon, Spain, as appeared evident when the 19 Los Blancos players selected for Sunday’s first-ever meeting between the 33-time La Liga champions and the newly promoted, last-place SD Huesca — according to an account by the Real Madrid official site. But when play kicks off on December 9, the Oscense will need all the support they can get as they struggle to make sure their first season in the Spanish top flight is not their last in the match that will live stream from El Alcoraz.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the SD Huesca vs. Real Madrid showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. Central European Time on Sunday, December 9, at the cozy, 7,600-seat Estadio El Alcoraz in Huesca, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 3:15 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 10:15 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 7:15 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

SD Huesca are just one of two La Liga teams that has not won a match since the opening day of the current season — the other being Athletic Bilbao — according to WhoScored.com. But if the last-place side has any hope, it would be in the fact that Real Madrid has been a different team on the road than at the Bernebeau.

Real Madrid has won five of seven home matches, dropping only one and drawing another. But away from their familiar grounds, the defending European champions have lost four of seven games, winning just two and drawing another, according to Soccerway data.

In their last three away games, Real Madrid have allowed at least two goals in each. On the other hand, the back of the net has been exceedingly hard to find for the Huescans, who have scored just 12 times in 14 matches, led by 26-year-old striker Álex Gallar who has tallied three, per Soccerway.

