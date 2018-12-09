Kim Kardashian Shows Off Cleavage, Tiny Waist, In Sexy Sports Bra

Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off her insane body while working out in the gym this week.

According to a Saturday, December 8 report by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian is flaunting her tiny waist and rock hard abs, via her Instagram story, while wearing a sports bra in a sexy new snapshot.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen sitting on a black work out ball as she dons the black sports bra, a pair of form fitting black leggings, and a pair of white sneakers.

Kim’s toned arms and shoulders, as well as her slim waist and cleavage, were all on full display in the photograph. Kardashian’s long, dark hair was pulled back into a ponytail away from her face, and she donned finger-less gloves on her hands, as well as an exercise tracker on her left wrist.

In the past, the reality star has revealed that she has really stepped up her workout game over the past year, and that it has resulted in a near 20 pound weight loss, as well as her thin and trim figure.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim revealed back in August that she only weighs about 116 pounds after teetering around 140 pounds for much of her adult life.

Kim Kardashian opened up about her weight loss, saying that she does a lot of heavy weight training, and not so much cardio. She also says that she’s been working with a bodybuilder, and that she is in the gym for over an hour every single day to achieve her fitness goals.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kim Kardashian told E! News.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good. I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it,” Kim added.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s famous figure when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! network.