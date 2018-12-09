Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Shows Off Freckles And Cleavage In New Post On Instagram

Camille Kostek wants to be in a Hallmark movie. The former cheerleader and current Sports Illustrated swimsuit model revealed on Instagram that one of her ambitions is to be in one of those heartwarming Christmas flicks.

“Anyone else binge watching Hallmark Christmas movies???? Because SAME. And now I want to be in one. Holler @ me @hallmarkchannel. I want to dance in the snow and make snow angels and fall in pretend love and bake Christmas cookies for a scene????” she wrote in the caption.

In the photo Kostek has her blonde tresses flipped to one side, which shows off her freckled, makeup-free face. The angle of the photo also reveals that she’s wearing what looks like a blue tank top which shows of her decolletage.

It’s likely that Kostek is sharing all of that Christmas spirit with her boyfriend, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kostek recently posted a video of herself trying to do some squats with him on her back. After lots of giggles from both of them, Gronkowski got comfortable on her back and she was able to do three shallow squats. This is a very impressive feat. Rob Gronkowski is 6-foot-6 and weighs 268 pounds, according to his stats on NFL.com. Kostek aptly captioned the post with a simple phrase, “Girl power.”

According to E! Online, Kostek and Gronkowski have been dating off and on since the summer of 2015.

In the past, she’s insisted that they were not romantically involved when she was in the New England Patriots cheerleading squad, as players and cheerleaders aren’t supposed to fraternize with each other.

“We first got in touch once I resigned from the team,” Kostek told Fox News in March. “I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met.”

As E! notes, she resigned from cheerleading in March of 2015. A couple of months later, “Gronk” started popping up on her Instagram page.

They made their first red carpet appearance at the 2016 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. After what may have been a brief cooling off period in early 2017, when TMZ reported that the couple had broken up, Kostek went as Gronkowski’s plus one at a friend’s wedding in May.

Fast forward to December, 2018 and it looks like the couple is happier than ever. Maybe that’s why Kostek is binge watching Hallmark Christmas movies.