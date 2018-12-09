Bella Hadid Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In A Risque See-Through Outfit

After driving her 21.6 million Instagram fans crazy with a raunchy new video on Friday night, Bella Hadid posted some sexy throwback pictures again where she has left little to the imagination.

On Saturday, Bella treated her fans to two photographs from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 after-party where she is featured wearing a very see-through, silver-grey dress that showed ample cleavage and side-boob. And not only that, she ditched her bra and the transparent fabric of her dress also provided a glimpse of her nipples which sent the temperature of her Instagram account instantly soaring.

Bella’s risque yet glamorous outfit was paired with matching high-heel pumps and a matching purse. She accessorized with some emerald green stud earrings and a delicate pendant and pulled wore her into a high ponytail with a side parting.

The sexy pictures garnered 1.3 million likes and more than 4,600 comments where fans expressed their admiration for Bella’s sexiness.

“Incredible beauty,” one person wrote on the picture and added that he wished Bella was his girlfriend.

“Oh my God, she is so beautiful. Simply wow!” another one wrote, while a follower said that he can’t even believe if Bella is real because she is too good to be true.

Other fans complimented Bella with words and phrases like “gorgeous,” “goddess,” “extremely sexy,” “hot beyond words,” and “breathtakingly beautiful,” and showered her with countless hearts and kiss emojis.

One fan even said that he’s jealous of Bella’s singer boyfriend, Abel — popularly known as The Weeknd — and said that is a very lucky guy to have the most beautiful woman as his girlfriend.

Speaking of Bella Hadid and Abel, a recent article by Hot New Hip Hop said that their relationship is still going strong. The piece also quoted Bella’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, as saying the following about Bella’s relationship.

“I trust [my children’s’] choices and I love who they love and obviously Bella and Abel had the split there for a while and I’m just so happy they’re back together and I couldn’t be happier about that.”

The pair was recently spending time together in Singapore and per a report by Page Six, a source said that the couple was on an “intimate lunch date at LAVO Singapore,” which is situated atop Marina Bay Sands SkyPark.

The Hot New Hip Hop report further added that prior to Singapore, the couple’s last travel destination was Abel’s home city of Toronto, where he performed at his opening of HXOUSE — “a talent space designed to help Canadian creatives and entrepreneurs get mentored and assisted as they turn their ideas into reality.”