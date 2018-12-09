‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Model Olivia Culpo Goes Goth, Busts Out Of Tight & Strappy See-Through Dress

Olivia Culpo posted not one, but two provocative pictures to her Instagram page today, taking the time to show her fashion finesse in the process. While she’s certainly no stranger to the public eye, Olivia apparently couldn’t contain herself — and just had to share this latest spooky look.

In her latest Instagram image, Culpo can be seen wearing an extremely tight, semi-transparent dress. Almost entirely clad in black and white, with a hint of rust, it almost seems as if Olivia is channeling a creepier, gothic vibe — an aesthetic that is reinforced by the implementation of skulls, and a weeping woman, into the ensemble.

The dress fits Olivia like a well-tailored glove on her upper torso, so tight in fact about the bust that the fabric presses her cleavage into prominence. Black straps hold the garment in place on either side, bearing bold lettering spelling out the name of the designer responsible for the gown — Christian Dior. From the waist down, the gothic gown becomes much more sheer, almost gossamer, revealing Olivia’s toned legs beneath.

Choosing to accessorize her look with a matching Dior clutch — imagery of skulls, skeletons, and serpents emblazoned all over the bag — Olivia also opts to pair this with a classic styled hat with a starry universe design as well as a chunky vintage pendant.

And although the candid capture has only been live for a few hours, the American supermodel has already seen it achieve great success. Attracting over 61,000 likes and 350-plus comments, it’s clear that even though this is the second shot that she’s shared today, her adoring audience is hungry for more.

“This is serious Stevie Knicks [sic] vibes, gorgeous,” one fan wrote, making an allusion to the iconic rock artist.

“I started following you after this post came up on my feed and thought she is so incredibly beautiful,” gushed another.

It looks like Olivia Culpo was also quite satisfied with how the photo turned out, simply captioning the Instagram share with a shout-out to Dior in addition to a remark belying her pleasure and confidence in the end result.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the internationally recognized beauty has been making headlines recently for, ironically, avoiding them. Taking a bit of time to get intimate with her social media fanbase rather than engaging in the drama surrounding her ex-boyfriend, Nick Jonas, having tied the knot with Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra last weekend — Culpo instead preferred to remain mute on the matter.

Discretion, as they say, is the better part of valor.