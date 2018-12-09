The texting tree touches on everything from carryout food to parenting.

For all of the group chats you’ve tried to opt out of, here’s an exclusive one that you would love to be a part of. It seems a palace insider, said to be a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, has shared that there is an ongoing group chat that includes Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, talking about everyday things.

Bustle is sharing that the young royals keep in touch like the rest of us, and no, it’s not all about where to get a tiara resized, but rather the sort of things that you would text your sister in law, like the best place to get carry-out near Kensington Palace.

Kate Middleton suggested a local Indian restaurant, but suggested sending someone to pick up the order because people tend to think the palace address is a prank.

“Curry, definitely. You do struggle for choice though.”

A likely recent topic is pregnancy questions, which will open up to a world of parenting-related queries. In interviews, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have talked about life with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and their likes and dislikes, including George’s favorite television show (Fireman Sam) and the princess’ favorite color (pink).

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s alleged feud could ‘bring the monarchy to its knees’ https://t.co/x0pehYIvoL pic.twitter.com/zaV70LrIiP — Page Six (@PageSix) December 8, 2018

Us Weekly says that despite the rumors of family discord, the whole crew keeps in touch via “a family text chain.” The source adds that the two duchesses are different people, but there is no fighting within the family.

“Kate is lovely. She’s British, she’s reserved. You have to break through that armor. Kate doesn’t warm up to people too quickly. It takes some time for her to become comfortable and trusting for anyone in the outside world.”

For the royal four, there is really nobody else in the world who understands what life is like as a young member of the Mountbatten-Windsor family.

Understandably, it’s been a big adjustment for Meghan Markle, moving to a new country, marrying into the royal family, and now expecting her first child, but she’s learning the ropes.

“It took some adjusting for Meghan to get used to the protocols of the palace and the royal family,” the source says. “That can’t be easy for anyone to get used to, especially a woman who had all the independence in the world just one year ago.”

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex soon making the move from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, it should give the family the right amount of breathing room that all newlyweds need.