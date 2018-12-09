Trump Reportedly Has No Real Plan For Dealing With Russia Probe, Wants To ‘Wing It’ And ‘Outsmart’ Mueller

In Fear: Trump in the White House, Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward writes about a dysfunctional and chaotic White House, according to the Guardian, alleging that the administration appears to be in a permanent state of “nervous breakdown,” as fights break out and aides feud with each other while the commander-in-chief, a mercurial and impulsive leader, struggles with focusing on the job.

As the Boston Globe reported, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly — hailed as the adult in the room, capable of maintaining order — is set to leave the post by the end of the year, which raises questions about the state of the highest office in the land, since Kelly’s is merely the most recent departure from Trump’s inner circle.

Further complicating the matters, and threatening to wreak havoc to the Trump presidency, is Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and possible coordination with the Trump campaign. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the two sentencing memos against the president’s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen — which seemingly implicate Trump in two federal felonies — have been deemed potentially devastating by a slew of legal experts.

Robert Mueller and his team continue to march on, but Donald Trump has not come up with a real plan. The president plans on “winging it” and eventually “outsmarting” Mueller, according to a new deeply-sourced report by the Washington Post.

"Siege warfare": Republican anxiety spikes as Trump faces growing legal and political perils https://t.co/4xWlpOzF5W — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 8, 2018

According to the report, White House aides say that Trump remains adamant that he will eventually “outsmart” Mueller, and continues to downplay his revelations. The president allegedly cannot come to terms with the fact that the Cohen filings may not actually “clear him,” and keeps insisting that he will handle the Russia probe, and other issues by himself.

“Rather than building a war room to manage the intersecting crises as past administrations have done, the Trump White House is understaffed, stuck in a bunker mentality and largely resigned to a plan to wing it.”

A White House staffer told the Post that there are no plans, and that a war room has most certainly not been built. “A war room? You serious? They’ve never had one, will never have one. They don’t know how to do one.” According to other advisers, “Trump remains headstrong in his belief that he can outsmart adversaries and weather any threats.”

When it comes to Mueller’s Russia probe, Trump “continues to roar denials.” According to the Washington Post‘s sources, the most recent developments are causing anxiety in the Republican Party to “spike.”

In a statement supplied to the publication, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon warned that the Republicans “don’t feel any sense of duty or responsibility to stand with Trump,” predicting that the Democratic Party will look for ways to “weaponize” Robert Mueller’s report, leaving the president to fight on his own.