Mac Miller’s Mother Reacts To The Late Rapper’s Grammy Nomination

Miller was nominated for Best Rap Album three months after his death.

Mac Miller’s mother is celebrating the late rapper’s Grammy nomination, People is reporting. Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was nominated for Best Rap Album for his fifth album, Swimming. Miller has been nominated alongside rappers Cardi B, Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T, and Travis Scott. Miller passed away on September 7 from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol. He was only 26-years-old.

Miller’s mother, Karen Meyer, posted a screencap of a tweet from the academy to her Instagram. The tweet linked to an article that listed the nominees and congratulated the various rappers. Meyer captioned her post with hearts, angel emojis, praying hands emojis, and an emoji of a bullseye. This is not the first time Meyer has paid tribute to her son on Instagram. According to another article from People, Meyer has uploaded multiple photos of Miller following his passing.

Meyer was visibly emotional at a tribute concert held in Miller’s memory in October. Performers at the concert included Travis Scott, John Mayer, Chance the Rapper, Anderson.Paak, Miguel, SZA, and Ty Dolla $ign. The concert was titled “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life.” There have been other ways the music industry has honored Miller, posthumously, besides the nomination and the concert. On November 29, Spotify released two new Miller songs as part of their “Spotify Singles” series. One track was a cover of the Billy Preston single “Nothing From Nothing,” while the other track was a live performance of Miller’s own song “Dunno.” Both songs were recorded in New York City.

Miller is not the only fallen talent the academy is choosing to honor this year — Chris Cornell, who died in May, 2017, has been nominated for Best Rock Performance. According to Academy President Neil Portnow, voters have the option to choose artists that have already passed away as they “are really looking at the music that gets made and released in any given year.”

“Sadly, sometimes we lose some of those artists for one reason or another,” said Portnow. “Sometimes, sadly, that is just going to happen.”

Miller’s ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, has also been nominated for various categories, one of which is Best Pop Vocal Album. Grande liked the tweet that Meyer screencapped about Miller’s nomination. She released the hit song “Thank U, Next” on November 3, where she sings about what her ex-boyfriends have taught her and directly references Miller in the lyrics.

“Wish I could thank Malcom/Cause he was an angel,” one line reads.