Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Bikini Body Just Months After Giving Birth

It certainly doesn’t look like Candice Swanepoel gave birth to her second child just a few months ago.

It’s not uncommon for the Victoria’s Secret model to show off her toned and tanned body in an array of different bikinis on her Instagram account. But earlier today, it was a few paparazzi photos that had the model’s fans heads turning. According to TMZ, the 30-year-old was enjoying a little rest and relaxation in Miami. In photos published to the website, Swanepoel looks nothing short of perfect.

The model shows off her amazing figure in a sexy red bikini from her new bathing suit line, Tropic of C. The triangle bikini tops leaves little to the imagination as well as the swimsuit bottoms that tie at the side. Her perfectly fit legs are fully on display in the sexy images. And while a few photos of Candice show her strutting her stuff on the beach, some others show the model taking a much-needed break from her hectic schedule, lounging on a chair.

The model also shared a few photos from her day at the beach on her Instagram page. In one image, the model poses right next to a big palm tree in what looks to be a picture-perfect setting. She tilts her head back and closes her eyes and she appears to be totally relaxed.

So far, the photo has earned the mother-of-two a ton of attention with over 235,000 likes in addition to 900-plus comments. Some fans commented to let the VS model know how amazing she looks while countless others couldn’t help but comment that they were jealous of her beach-filled day.

“Pretty as ever! Love you Candy.”

“The hottest woman on earth,” another fan wrote.

“Sounds great! What a beautiful place,” another chimed in.

Another photo from today shows Candice and some of her friends soaking up some rays while relaxing on the beach. And just last week, the model was at it again, showing off her amazing body for her millions of fans on Instagram. As the Inquisitr shared, Swanepoel modeled a dark string bikini from her sexy, new swimwear line. In the image, the model wears her hair down and poses against a big concrete wall.

For fans looking to shop, Candice’s new swimwear line, Tropic of C, is now available for purchase on her website. Swimsuits will set customers back around $180 for a set and $80 for separates.