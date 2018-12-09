Elsa Hosk Goes Topless For A Bathroom Selfie On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk shared a new photo to her Instagram, where she posed topless while wearing checkered pants with a brown belt. She captioned it, “Somewhere not home,” as she posed with a pouty lip for the cameras and censored her curves with her right arm. Elsa wore her hair down and slicked back, as she stood in a bathroom with wood paneling and a white bathtub. The photo had some artifacts on it like it was a film photo that was later scanned in, but it’s probably a filter. Her Instagram Stories show that she’s somewhere by the ocean with palm trees, but that’s all that’s evident for now.

Fans left her tons of great comments, like “You should be so proud of your accomplishments,” “You always look great,” and “So gorgeous.” Someone asked her where she got her belt, while another commented that they want the pants that she has on.

Before this post, Hosk shared a photo of her on the street in an unnamed city. She wore an orange top with a fuzzy, oversized black jacket. The model paired that with some leopard-print capris, black socks, and chunky sneakers. Her hair was pulled back, but the angles made it appear as though she had a pixie haircut. Elsa closed her eyes and made kissy faces for the camera, and she captioned it “kinda into the glitch,” referring to the glitchy pixels that somehow made their way onto the photo. Someone let her know, “Love this look,” “Those yeezy is on [fire emoji],” and “You’re so cute.”

And while Elsa has achieved great success in the brutal modeling industry, she credits much of it to having her mom around, according to the Daily Mail.

“Who knows what could happen to a young girl without having a parent around? I’m very grateful that [my mother] was. Now, if I see someone that young modelling, I’m like, no, go home, this is crazy! If I had a daughter, I wouldn’t let her model until she was 18.”

Hosk also got real about what it was like constantly being surrounded by other models, and being judged for her physical appearance.