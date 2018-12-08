Sharon Osbourne Suggests Meghan Markle Could Have Trusted Piers Morgan: ‘He Never Said A Word’

Sharon Osbourne chimed in with her opinion on the Piers Morgan-Meghan Markle debacle during a recent episode of The Talk. For those who may have not heard, Piers Morgan went on an epic rant against the duchess on TV and in writing via an op-ed for the Daily Mail.

Morgan titled the piece, “Meghan Markle is a ruthless social climbing actress who has landed the role of her life and is determined to milk it for all she can – and that’s why the Palace is beginning to turn on her.” The contents of the article is just as scathing as the title, as he accuses Meghan of “ghosting” him after meeting Harry, even though the two had formed a sort of friendship and exchanged messages on Twitter. Piers described how he and Meghan met up for drinks at a pub the night she met Harry, and how he never heard from her since.

Sharon Osbourne suggested that Meghan could have trusted Piers, and she also defended his integrity, according to ET Canada.

“Everyone knows he is a friend of mine, he was a very good friend of Princess Diana and he never ever, ever betrayed her trust, and that’s all I can say. If Meghan was afraid that he would betray her in any way, she just had to look back and see about his relationship with Diana.”

Osbourne added that “[Morgan] did tell me the story.. that they were friends. Piers owns a very well-known pub in London. She used to go there regularly and they were pals, they would text back and forth…”

Sharon’s claim that Meghan would go to Pier’s pub “regularly” would be new information, as Morgan made it sound like she only went there once to meet him for drinks.

Although the exact details of why Meghan ceased contact with Piers Morgan is unknown to the public, fans have speculated that it may be due to Harry warning Meghan about having relations with a media personality. Whatever the case, Morgan is apparently still miffed about being snubbed.

*NEW COLUMN*

My EX-friend Meghan Markle is a ruthless social climbing actress who's landed the role of her life & is determined to milk it for all she can – and that's why the Palace poison has begun. https://t.co/Xt7qvP6DX7 pic.twitter.com/S2povc8RMA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 4, 2018

This isn’t the first time that Piers Morgan has spoken out negatively about Meghan. When royal fans were buzzing about the falling-out between the duchess and her dad, Thomas, Piers wrote an article for the Daily Mail and slammed Meghan.

“I think it’s absolutely extraordinary Meghan hasn’t been to see [Thomas] since his surgery seven weeks ago, particularly as he is now having fresh health issues. I think it’s ridiculous she’s never introduced him to Harry. And I think it’s bizarre that Thomas has had ZERO contact with Prince Charles, the man who walked his daughter down the aisle.”

Not much has changed since the article about Thomas was published in July, with many believing that Meghan has yet to reach out to her father.