Drinking Small Glass Of Orange Juice Daily Cuts Dementia Risk, Study Finds

Men that had a tumbler-sized glass of the tart beverage once a day whittled away their chances of getting dementia by almost 50 percent.

A new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Neurology found that middle-aged men that drank a small glass of orange juice saw their risk for cognitive decline go down substantially, according to Spectator Health. The research objective for the study was to evaluate the effects of long-term intake of fruits and vegetables with the quality of cognitive function in men’s later stages of life.

The research involved 27,842 men whose food and beverage intake was tracked for 20 years, starting when they were 51-years-old. The researchers gave cognition tests to the men in the study every four years until the conclusion of the study two decades later.

Some of the men, who at the conclusion of the study were now in their late 70s, yielded promising results. Those in the group who had eaten the most vegetables were “17 percent less likely to have moderate cognitive problems and 34 percent less likely to have extensive cognitive issues,” according to the study’s authors.

Additionally, only 6.9 percent of the men who drank a glass of OJ once a day had poor cognitive function at the end of the study. By comparison, that figure is 8.4 percent in men who consume orange juice fewer than one time in a month.

The conclusion of the research findings supported long-term beneficial effects of fruit, vegetables, and orange juice on middle-aged men’s cognition. According to lead author of the study, Changzheng Yuan, the findings were promising and he said that the “protective role of regular consumption of fruit juice was mainly observed among the oldest men.”

“Fruit and vegetable consumption may be a piece of the puzzle to maintaining cognitive health and should be viewed in conjunction with other [behaviours] believed to support cognitive health.”

The case studies illustrate situations where natural remedies can be used to benefit your health. The potential orange juice remedy for dementia echoes a recent potential remedy for another ailment that involves another type of fruit juice. To that point, a recent study suggested that beet juice may help people with peripheral artery disease walk pain-free.

The Inquisitr covered the beet research study in-depth, and the findings suggest that just a single dose of the maroon juice reduced walking pain in patients by 18 percent.

Madeleine Steinbach / Shutterstock

However, in the case of both beet juice and orange juice, moderation is key. That’s because fruit juices such as these are usually high in concentrated fruit sugars. In the case of orange juice, Yuan cautioned that “it’s generally best to consume no more than a small glass (four to six ounces) per day.”