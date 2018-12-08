Paris Hilton Opens Up About Rick Salomon Sex Tape

In 2004, a pornographic video of Paris Hilton and then-boyfriend Rick Salomon leaked on the internet. The video, which was never intended for public viewing, was directed by Rick Salomon and was recorded in 2001 during the couple’s relationship. After the video leaked, Salomon eventually began distributing the tape himself through an adult film company under the title One Night in Paris.

At the time, the video caused quite a stir and managed to significantly boost Hilton’s profile. However, the former reality show star is claiming she never profited from the tape, according to a report from the HuffPost.

“I never received a dime from it. It’s just dirty money and he should give it all to some charity for the sexually abused or something. To be honest, I don’t even think about it anymore,” she reportedly said in 2006.

Now, Hilton is opening up about the sex tape again in The American Meme, a new Netflix documentary film. The documentary aims to shed light on the ridiculousness and emotional turmoil that comes with being in the spotlight. It follows four popular celebrities, including Hilton.

“It was like being raped,” Hilton said in the documentary.

“It felt like I’d lost part of my soul and been talked about in such cruel and mean ways. I literally wanted to die at some points. I was like, ‘I just don’t want to live,’ because I thought everything was taken away from me. I didn’t want to be known as that.”

“Literally overnight my entire life changed…everyone was making fun of it. I didn’t leave my house for, like months. I was so embarrassed. I felt like everyone on the street was laughing at me,” she also revealed, according to a report from Cosmopolitan.

The documentary goes on to highlight how the 37-year-old hotel heiress went on to build her brand. Hilton has become a fashion mogul and has started successful fashion and perfume lines. She also brings in six-figure deals with her DJ-ing skills.

While appearing at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, Hilton said she’s looking forward to settling down, according to a report from USA Today.

“I’m very excited for the next phase of my life and to start a family and find true happiness,” she told the audience.

“Because, yes, this is so much fun — I love what I’m doing, it’s great being in Ibiza every summer DJ-ing until eight in the morning — but sometimes it gets a little tiring. I’m still going to continue being the girl boss I am, but I’m also going to be a mom, and I can’t wait for that day.”

The documentary, directed by Bert Marcus, also features appearances from Emily Ratajkowski, DJ Khaled, and Hailey Baldwin.

The American Meme is currently available on Netflix.