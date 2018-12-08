Sommer Ray Shows Off Famous Curves In Thong-Cut Swimsuit

Instagram model Sommer Ray is keeping the summer vibes alive with her latest post. She joked in the comments that “I can’t think of a caption butt here’s a pic,” as she paired it with a photo of her in a revealing swimsuit. Sommer stood on a ladder for a lifeguard station at the beach, as she wore her hair up in a high ponytail with a pink scrunchie. She sported a thong-cut one-piece with vertical stripes. The swimsuit had blue hues, purple, and white with a black border.

Within the past hour since it was posted, the picture has gotten more than 516,000 likes, a testament to her strong fan base. People commented, “No words needed,” “Very nice,” and “beautiful.” Someone joked, “Thank god November is over,” while someone else added, “It’s December so throw em at me.”

Sommer’s feed is typically filled with all sorts of bikini and swimsuit photos, but of course, it’s slowed down since we’ve entered the colder months. She’s still kept her fans engaged with a series of photos, including one where she wore a super short cheerleader’s outfit and another of her promoting her new athleisure clothing line. Her second newest post shows Ray in the driver’s seat, wearing a maroon, shimmery tank top with a gold necklace and a matching bow in her hair.

Fans have also been hearing a lot about Sommer’s clothing line, as she’s recently dropped an entirely new line of clothing for December. All of the pieces for November, once sold out, are gone forever. This is likely to create a huge demand, and hopefully, Sommer is enjoying success from her new venture.

Some of her December collection items include a tie-die tank top and matching leggings in pastel hues, along with a white crop top with a rainbow band at the bottom, with matching leggings. She’s also offering accessories, like fanny packs, along with casual crop shirts with lettering. Everything appears to be priced around $17 to $30 or so, with her bodysuits on the lower end of the price spectrum. This makes her collection very affordable, as fans rave about their purchases in the comments.

The model previously discussed how she was looking forward to releasing the clothing with Galore Magazine.