Sailor Brinkley Cook, Christie Brinkley’s Daughter, Shows Off Amazing Figure In Tiny Black Bikini

It was a day of swimming and having a good time for Sailor Brinkley Cook.

Sailor Brinkley Cook may have a famous mom, but she is certainly finding her own way now that she is no longer a teen. She is following in the footsteps of Christie Brinkley by getting her feet wet in the world of modeling as she has inherited her mom’s natural beauty. The 20-year-old was seen on Friday taking a dip in the ocean in Miami, Florida, as she displayed her amazing physique in a tiny black bikini.

The Daily Mail revealed photos of the young model frolicking in the water enjoying some fun in the sun. This girl seems to love the water, as seen in many photos and videos on her social media accounts. This particular day had Cook donning a black two-piece swimsuit that barely covers up her assets. She is certainly not shy about baring some skin.

She appears to have been hanging with some friends. When she wasn’t swimming, Cook threw on a cute red polka-dot cover-up over her bikini bottom. She also wore a pair of hoop earrings and a couple of necklaces around her neck.

Sailor started modeling at the age of 15, and she has grown into a beauty just like her mom. However, she had previously told the Daily Mail that she is trying to do her own thing and attempting to steer her own path. She admitted to always being compared to her mother as she was growing up and how tough that was, especially dealing with her weight issues. She said that she hated the way she looked back then and found it hard to hang with friends who were much smaller than she was.

These days are a bit different. Sailor Brinkley Cook is in great shape. In fact, she is featured in the current Sports Illustrated 2019 calendar, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. She is seen in a sultry pose for the month of June. The blonde bombshell had officially signed on as a SI swimsuit model in 2017, following in her mother’s footsteps as a second-generation model for the magazine.

What’s ahead for Sailor Brinkley Cook in the coming new year? She told Page Six that she will be headed to Sydney, Australia, soon to do a photo shoot, as well as other projects. This will be her first time in the Land Down Under and she is excited. It looks like she is taking after her mom as far as her career goes, but also paving her own way out in the world.