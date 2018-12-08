Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Stormi Bundled Up For Winter Weather

Winter doesn’t officially start until December 21, but the cold temperatures are already here, and Kylie Jenner has her daughter prepared for them. In an adorable new post to the reality TV star’s Instagram account, baby Stormi is pictured bundled up and ready for her first winter.

In the photo, shared to Kylie’s account on the social media platform on Saturday, December 8, Stormi sits inside a luxurious plane dressed head to toe in winter gear, ready to combat the colder temperatures of the season. The 9-month-old wears a puffy, baby pink snow suit complete with a faux-fur lined hood that serves as an extra line of defense to keep her head warm over another pink beanie hat.

The beauty mogul completed her daughter’s outfit with a pair of thick gray socks and white sneakers, quite similar to a pair that Kylie herself owns and is frequently photographed wearing.

“Stormi takes the snow,” Kylie captioned the adorable photo shared to the 121 million followers of her Instagram account, accompanying it with a short clip to her Instagram story of grass blanketed in the white stuff.

Her followers clearly enjoyed the sweet snap, as they awarded it with over 2 million likes within the first hour after the post went live, as well as over 11,000 comments gushing over how cute Stormi is.

Kylie most likely chose to bundle up her daughter for the cold temperatures they would be facing as they travel tonight to Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the next stop of her boyfriend and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, who is currently on his Astroworld nationwide tour, which concludes in less than two weeks on December 19.

The adorable solo shot of baby Stormi was one of a series of three Instagram posts by Kylie over the course of two hours, one of which the Inquisitr previously reported features the mother-daughter duo in matching gray sweat suits, while Kylie gives her daughter a big kiss.

The world has clearly enjoyed reading and watching Kylie experience motherhood for the first time. Earlier this week, as CBS News reported, YouTube unveiled its top trending videos of 2018, and taking the number one spot was a video titled “To Our Daughter,” a mini-documentary Kylie and Travis put together about the pregnancy and birth of Stormi.

The 11 minute video, which had more than 75 million views and was released after Stormi’s birth, was the first real look at Kylie’s pregnancy journey, which she and Travis kept largely under wraps until their daughter was born in February of this year.