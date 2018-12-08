Donald Trump, Jr Reportedly Hiding Out In Canada As He Faces Imminent Indictment From Robert Mueller

Even some of President Trump's favorite Fox News personalities think that Junior is getting indicted.

Donald Trump, Jr. is reportedly facing an imminent indictment from Robert Mueller, and the eldest son of President Trump doesn’t want to be anywhere close when it happens.

For weeks, reports have indicated that Trump, Jr. will be the next one to face charges for lying to federal investigators regarding the Trump campaign’s contact with Russia. After initially claiming that there was no contact with Russia, Trump, Jr. later admitted that he brokered a meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer who was offering dirt on Hillary Clinton that had been stolen by Russian hackers. Trump, Jr. faces trouble for reportedly lying to investigators about the meeting and also lying to the House Intelligence Committee.

As Vanity Fair reported, Trump, Jr. has bolted the United States as the indictment looms. The report noted that he has gone to Canada for an extended hunting trip.

“Don is very worried,” a Washington insider said this week. “They think the bomb’s coming this week, and he doesn’t want to be anywhere near a microphone if the bomb drops.”

It is not uncommon for Donald Trump, Jr. to go on long and far-flung hunting trips. Donald Trump’s eldest son has an affinity for trophy hunting, and has traveled to remote parts of Canada and even to Africa to kill rare and exotic animals.

Of course, as long as Trump, Jr. has internet access, he likely won’t escape attack. This week he took to Twitter to attack newly-elected congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her Democratic Socialist views, sharing a meme that imagined his father delivering a one-liner to her about it.

Ocasio-Cortez, never one to back down from a fight online, responded by reminding Don that he would soon be facing a Democratic-controlled House with the power to call him back to testify about his alleged lies.

“I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. “Please, keep it coming Jr — it’s definitely a ‘very, very large brain’ idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month.”

‘They think the bomb’s coming this week’: Trump allies are bracing for a Don Jr’s looming Mueller indictment ???????? https://t.co/mTAKFiiLJB — The Hummingbird ???? (@SaysHummingbird) December 8, 2018

It’s not just left-leaning congress members predicting Donald Trump, Jr. is headed for some trouble. As The Hill noted, one of President Trump’s favorite Fox News pundit, Andrew Napolitano, said he believes that Trump, Jr. will be indicted for lying about his contacts with Russia. Napolitano laid out the dire prediction this week in a segment on Fox.