Bikini-Clad Gisele Bundchen Wishes Her Son A Happy 8th Birthday

The supermodel posted a photo with a sweet message to celebrate her son's special day.

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen and her family have had quite the busy week. After celebrating her daughter Vivian’s sixth birthday on Wednesday, December 5, she and her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the rest of their family are celebrating their son Benjamin’s eighth birthday, just three days later. To commemorate the special occasion, Gisele posted an adorable photo along with a sweet message to her Instagram account.

In the post from Saturday, December 8, Gisele wears a white bandeau bikini top paired with green tropical bottoms and her hair down in beachy waves as she picks up her son Benjamin, who is wearing a pair of swim trunks with sharks on them. The mother-son duo have their arms wrapped around each other in a hug, while Gisele sweetly plants a huge kiss on her son’s cheek. Benjamin has his eyes closed, his hand clasped to his wrist to help hold him up, and he wears a smile across his face, clearly enjoying the loving gesture from his mother.

A picturesque scene creates the background of the sweet photo, as Gisele and her son are standing in the sand of a beach with the blue ocean water and clear skies just a short distance away from them, basking in the rays of the sun.

“His smile just melts my heart!!” Gisele told her 14.9 million followers on the social media account in the caption of the adorable photo. “Today is his day and I feel so lucky to be his mummy. Happy birthday sweet angel. You are so loved.”

Gisele also translated her sweet message into Portuguese for her Brazilian followers, which is also her home country.

In just eight hours, nearly 500,000 Instagram users had liked the photo to show their appreciation for Gisele’s message to her son, and over 1,600 comments flooded the photo with celebratory messages, including one from her husband Tom Brady.

“A mommy’s boy no doubt!!!! Te amo,” the football star wrote, followed by a string of red heart emojis.

Benjamin is the oldest of two children that Gisele and Tom have, their second being aforementioned birthday girl Vivian Lake. Just like for Benjamin, Gisele shared an adorable photo with her daughter to celebrate her birthday, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Tom also has another child, John, from a previous relationship.

Gisele had a home birth for her son Benjamin, which Us Weekly reported that she described as “the most intense and life-changing experience of my life.”