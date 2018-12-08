Donald Trump Slurs Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal As ‘The Dick’ In Twitter Attack

Trump responded to Blumenthal saying the president is getting 'more desperate, more destructive' with a schoolyard insult.

Donald Trump is going on the offensive against Senator Richard Blumenthal, responding to the Democrat calling Trump an “unindicted co-conspirator” in felonies by calling Blumenthal “the Dick.”

As Raw Story reported, Trump’s attack came after Blumenthal said in an appearance on MSNBC that the president was implicated in a number of felonies already, with the final Russia report yet to be released. Blumenthal went on to say that “as the walls close in on Donald Trump, he is going to be more desperate, more destructive, and potentially more damaging.”

In an apparent effort to show that he was not more “desperate” or “destructive,” Trump took to Twitter to call the Democratic Senator “the Dick” in an attack on Blumenthal’s past misrepresentations about his military service. “Watched Da Nang Dick Blumenthal on television spewing facts almost as accurate as his bravery in Vietnam (which he never saw),” Trump tweeted. “As the bullets whizzed by Da Nang Dicks [sic] head, as he was saving soldiers….left and right, he then woke up from his dream screaming that HE LIED.”

“Next time I go to Vietnam, I will ask ‘the Dick’ to travel with me!” Trump added.

Though Trump’s wording came under attack, his assessment of Blumenthal’s Vietnam service was based in reality. Back when Blumenthal was still Connecticut’s attorney general and running for the Senate, the New York Times found in an investigation that he had made misleading statements claiming he had served in Vietnam.

“We have learned something important since the days that I served in Vietnam,” Blumenthal was recorded telling a group in 2008. “And you exemplify it. Whatever we think about the war, whatever we call it — Afghanistan or Iraq — we owe our military men and women unconditional support.”

But Blumenthal never actually served in Vietnam, instead getting five deferments to avoid going to war — the same number that Trump received around the same period. When Blumenthal’s final deferment was in jeopardy, he served in the Marine Reserve, which the report noted would ensure he never had to actually serve in Vietnam. In this unit, Blumenthal conducted drills and worked on local projects in Washington, including fixing a playground and organizing a toy drive for underprivileged children.

Trump Calls Senator Richard Blumenthal 'The Dick' in Bizarre Tweets https://t.co/2nZTdZzPyv pic.twitter.com/M0WAikfMiU — Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 8, 2018

Trump calls a United States Senator a "dick." Most of his shrinking base will cheer, the overwhelming majority of the country will shake their head, and Congressional Republicans will know that they have no chance to win in 2020. https://t.co/LMG6MnDb5Q — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 8, 2018

Though Richard Blumenthal himself has been criticized for misrepresenting his service, many others attacked Donald Trump for his schoolyard slur against the Democratic Senator, and for the fact that Trump himself went to similar lengths to avoid serving in Vietnam.