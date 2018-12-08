Scott Disick Promotes Controversial Product That Claims To Change Your Eye Color

Many people are dubious of an advertisement Disick posted on his Instagram.

Instagram users were buzzing after Scott Disick made a post promoting a balm that supposedly changes your eye color, BuzzFeed News is reporting. Disick, whose eyes are naturally blue, posted an edited photo of his eyes changed to a piercing icy blue. The rest of the image was edited to be black-and-white to enhance the contrast of his eyes. This balm is made by the company “iColour,” which claims that your eyes can “naturally” change color over time with the use of the balm.

Disick’s caption includes the hashtags “#icoulorpartner” and “#ad” — making it clear that Disick is being paid to promote the product. A month’s supply of balm is available for purchase for $54.94, and the product is said to block melanin production when you apply the balm underneath your eye. The description for the product on Amazon explains that since the balm does not come into direct contact with your eye, it is safe to use. iColour also sells eye drops that come in various specific colors. It should be noted, however, that the company also has a disclaimer that says that their claims “have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration.”

Dr. Guillermo Rocha, an ophthalmologist and past president of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society, said that iColour’s statements are doubtful and “a bit of a stretch.” “Nothing that can be topically applied will produce an iris that will go from brown to light blue or blue-colored,” he said.

Rocha also pointed out that the product does not appear to have had a formal trial, and that the company lists n-acetyl-glucosamine as an ingredient in the balm. While there is evidence that the ingredient can treat hyper-pigmentation of the skin, Rocha said, there is no evidence to suggest that it can have the same effect on eyes. Dr. Andrea Tooley, an ophthalmology resident at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, said that while there are technically ways to change your eye color, these ways are unhealthy.

“There are some different ways that you can change your eye color if you have different diseases or you have a foreign body in your eye,” she said. “Those are all conditions that you don’t want to have. I think the best thing that people can do to care for their eye is love the natural color of their eye that’s unique to them.”

As for Disick, he has yet to respond to the backlash of his post. A majority of the comments on the post are negative, and users are stating their disbelief of the product’s claims.