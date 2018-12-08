‘B&B’ Spoilers For Monday, December 10: Liam & Hope Discuss Taylor’s Erratic Behavior

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 10 reveal that at least two people will be very anxious for Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) to leave L.A. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) told Taylor that she believed she should leave, while Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) expressed the same sentiment to his father, Bill Spencer.

Liam was the one who betrayed Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and told his wife that Taylor was Bill’s shooter. After finding her berating a pregnant Hope, he made it clear to Taylor that he would not tolerate her behavior a second time. Believing that Taylor was a threat to Hope, he then told her the truth about his former mother-in-law.

Hope in turn told her mother Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Liam went to see his father. He attempted to persuade Bill that Taylor was a danger to Kelly (Zoe Pennington) but Bill wasn’t buying it. As far as he was concerned, the only person whom Taylor wanted to take out was him. Bill didn’t believe that Taylor would harm her own granddaughter.

Since Liam couldn’t change his father’s mind about Taylor, he now has no other option but to try and convince Steffy about her mother. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Highlight Hollywood, promise that Liam and Steffy will have a showdown when he tells her that he doesn’t want Kelly around her grandmother.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope and Liam will discuss the situation. Hope is pregnant and expecting their daughter. They will discuss blending their families together and how that would work practically. Up until now, both Steffy and Hope have been very accommodating of each other. They know the hardships of sharing a parent with another family and are trying to make the most of their situation for the sake of their children.

Of course, Taylor’s name will come up. Liam doesn’t trust her around Hope, Kelly, or the new baby. He has already witnessed how she snapped at Hope and does not feel assured that she won’t try something similar again.

Hope was also shocked at Taylor’s actions and felt the need to also warn her mother. She may also feel that Liam needs to protect his firstborn from her grandmother. This will result in Liam going to Steffy and telling her how he really feels about her mother. Unfortunately, this can only spell disaster for Hope, Steffy, and Liam.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.