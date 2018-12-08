Egyptian Officials Investigating Photo Of Couple Having Sex On Top Of Pyramid

You're not supposed to do that.

Egyptian officials would like a word with a Danish photographer who allegedly photographed himself having sex with a woman atop one of the two pyramids that surround Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza, Sky News Australia is reporting.

Andreas Hvid, who describes himself as an artist, urban explorer, and photographer, managed to get a shot of himself and a companion doing the deed at some point in November 2018, as he initially wrote on his website. We can’t show you the photo, which he has since removed from his website, due to our editorial standards. What we can tell you is that it shows two people, a woman and a man (allegedly Hvid) in the throes of ecstasy, the Great Pyramid in the background. Or, you could just look at the picture here.

“In late November 2018, a friend and I climbed the Great Pyramid of Giza (a.k.a. Pyramid of Khufu, Pyramid of Cheops).”

Although sources say that it was the Great Pyramid on which the illegal deed was done, that’s not actually true. The Great Pyramid is in the background of the shot; it’s the only one of the big three at Giza with limestone still on top, as you can see in the photo. That means Hvid and his partner were atop one of the other two.

“Fearing to be spotted by the many guards, I did not film the several hours of sneaking around at the Giza Plateau, which lead up to the climb.”

قالوا لوزير الاثار الحق فيه مصور دنماركي "Andreas Hvid" طلع فوق الهرم و اتصور مع صاحبته ؛ قال لهم ده لا مصور ولا له في التصوير ???? pic.twitter.com/EGGGRHBTpw — Amani (@Amani207) December 8, 2018

Egyptian authorities don’t care whether it was the Great one or a different one: the conservative Muslim country doesn’t want people having sex on its ancient cultural and historical treasures. Minister of Antiquities Khaled el Anany said that the action violated public morality and that the incident has been turned over to the attorney general.

Besides doing the naughty on an ancient historical site, the couple also trespassed; climbing around the outside of the pyramids is OK, but Egyptian authorities don’t want anybody climbing above a certain level because of the danger. What’s more, the site closes at 5:00 p.m. each night, and tourists aren’t supposed to be there after dark.

Hvid, for his part, seems to be all about taking naughty pictures in forbidden and/or dangerous places. His Facebook page and Instagram account are all filled with pictures of him, a female, or both, often nude or engaged in sex acts and often in terrifyingly-dangerous places. Here’s one we can show you.

As of this writing, Hvid has not publicly responded to requests for comment about the incident.