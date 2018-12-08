Ashley Benson Bares Backside In ‘Sun’s Out, Buns Out’ Photo

Summer might be long over but Ashley Benson is making sure she’s soaking up all the sun she can get. Benson took to Instagram recently to share a photo of herself wearing a tiny string bikini and showing off her toned legs and butt.

In the black and white photo, the former Pretty Little Liars star can be seen lying on what looks to be a giant towel next to photographer Izak Rappaport. The strings of Benson’s bikini top have been undone and Rappaport is holding the string to the actress’s bikini bottom in his mouth, perhaps in an attempt to undo it as well. The 28-year-old appropriately captioned the photo, “Sun’s out buns out.”

Benson’s 19 million followers went crazy for the sexy snap and almost immediately started filling up the comment section with compliments and questions.

“Love this. It’s so hot,” one person commented. “Is he ur boyfriend or best friend,” another questioned about Benson’s relationship with Rappaport. The photographer has appeared numerous times on Benson’s Instagram profile so it isn’t surprising that fans are curious.

However, Benson has been romantically linked to model Cara Delevingne and the two have been spotted out wearing matching gold rings, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

On November 6, a source told Hollywood Life that Delevingne and Benson have been getting more comfortable with each other.

“Cara and Ashley are closer and more in love now than they’ve ever been,” the source revealed. “Although they’re still a bit in the honeymoon phase, they have reached a deeper level of comfort with each other and are more than lovers. They really are best friends.”

As for Benson’s professional life, the actress is set to direct an episode of Freeform’s upcoming Pretty Little Liars spinoff, The Perfectionists, according to a report from Just Jared. The upcoming series is being filmed in Portland, Oregon, and will star PLL alums Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, who will reprise their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, respectively.

The cast also includes Sofia Carson, Sydney Park, and Kelly Rutherford. Garrett Wareing was also spotted on set after he shared a snap of himself and Carson during filming.

The Perfectionists is expected to follow a similar crime thriller, mystery drama story genre as the original TV series. The show doesn’t have an official premiere date yet and it isn’t clear which episode Benson will be working on, but the details will soon be revealed as the show picks up.