Kim Kardashian & Siblings Look Unrecognizable In Rare Throwback Photo

Kim Kardashian took to social media this week to share a throwback photograph of herself and her siblings Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, and fans couldn’t believe how much the group has changed over the years.

On Friday, December 7, Kim Kardashian shared a photo to her Instagram account of herself snuggling up to her brother and sisters in a rare flashback photo from the early years of their fame, and it seems that a lot has changed since then.

In the picture, Kim is seen flaunting her cleavage in a gold dress, while her face looks much different than it does now. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is spotted rocking dark, curly hair, which is a huge change from the long, blonde locks she’s been sporting over the past few years.

Kourtney Kardashian looks the most like her current style, while her brother, Rob Kardashian is seen looking slim with his sisters on the red carpet. Over the past few years, Rob has been struggling with health issues and weight gain, and is rarely seen out in public, and never on the family’s reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Fab 4,” Kim captioned the photo, as fans took to the comment section to share their opinions. “It’s like you guys are different people now. #toomuchplasticsurgery,” one follower wrote.

As previously reported by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian and her famous family have been at the center of plastic surgery rumors for years. Back in October, Dr. Daria Hamrah told the outlet that it seems nearly all of the Kardashians have had plastic surgery. The doc says that it seems that Khloe Kardashian has had cheek fillers, but that she may have had the least amount of work done.

Meanwhile, a plastic surgeon told the outlet that Kim Kardashian has seemingly had a nose job, and that she often smiles less than she used to, which could be to avoid deep wrinkles in her skin. Kourtney Kardashian is accused of having a nose job, and “clearly” getting Botox on the “regular.” The oldest Kardashian sibling has also admitted to having breast augmentation surgery in the past.

Of course, the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, has been open about having a facelift, breast augmentation, and more. Doctors also claim that she may have had a neck lift, cheek implants, an eyebrow lift, and Botox, among other procedures.

Fans can see the Kardashian family’s current looks when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!