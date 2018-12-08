Robert Mueller Has A ‘Very, Very Weak Case’ Against Trump, Says Alan Dershowitz

Scholar of United States constitutional law and frequent Trump defender, Alan Dershowitz, argued in an interview broadcast Friday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has a “very, very weak case” against President Donald Trump, the Washington Examiner reports.

Dershowitz’s remarks were in reference to the Cohen filings released yesterday. As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, the two sentencing memos against Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen recommend that the lawyer serves a “substantial term of imprisonment.” A slew of legal experts took to social media to argue that the Cohen filings could be devastating for Donald Trump since they seemingly implicate the president in two federal felonies.

But Alan Dershowitz disagrees. According to him, the filings actually show that Michael Cohen has failed to deliver. Robert Mueller is now either pressuring the lawyer to come up with more information, or Cohen is simply not collaborating fully with the special counsel’s office.

“There are two possibilities. One, that Cohen hasn’t really provided them very much or hasn’t been completely cooperative.”

None of this, according to the Harvard law professor, is good news for Robert Mueller, since Cohen has not exactly given him the “keys to the kingdom.” The only “real evidence” Robert Mueller has is, according to Dershowitz, related to campaign contribution issues — payments Cohen allegedly made on behalf and at the direction of Donald Trump to two women the president reportedly had affairs with, adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels, and former Playmate Karen McDougal. But even this case is “very, very weak,” claims Dershowitz, because Trump is “entitled” to pay off women.

“So far, the only solid evidence that he has provided is the campaign contribution issue. It’s a very, very weak case because the president is entitled to pay off women in order to help his family, help his brand.”

Dershowitz, who used to be known as the “lion of the left” and reportedly voted for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, frequently defends Donald Trump, making the case that Robert Mueller’s Russia probe is based on a false promise, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, according to Dershowitz, but even if Donald Trump colluded with Putin, collusion in and of itself is “not a crime.” Needless to say, this point of view is not particularly popular among Dershowitz’s peers. The lawyer has pushed back against accusations of being a defender of Donald Trump and claims to only defend the United States Constitution.