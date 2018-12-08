‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Insinuates Daughter Might Not Be His

This week’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was overflowing with dramatic moments, but it seems the off-screen lives of star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend Jen Harley might be stealing the spotlight yet again.

The couple has become known for their chaotic relationship and countless social media brawls, which usually involves sharing personal details of their relationship. Things seemed to have been getting better between the lovebirds, but this week, the Jersey Shore star is insinuating that Ariana Sky, the couple’s 8-month-old daughter, might not be his child, according to a report from Perez Hilton.

Apparently, Ronnie took to Instagram to share screenshots of a text conversation between himself and Harley. In the messages, he suggested that Harley lied about speaking to another man and is unable to let this man go, even after the couple welcomed their first child together.

The image has since been deleted from social media, but based on the captured post on Perez Hilton, it looks like Ronnie also included a caption.

“When you find out you’ve been getting played and the child you have given the world and only thing [that] brings u happiness might not be yours,” the reality show star wrote.

Ronnie also went on to list multiple men Harley “had” in order to support the insinuation that the baby might not be his.

Baby Ariana Sky has made several appearances on the MTV reality show, and Ronnie is constantly professing his love for the little girl. In a previous episode, Ronnie explained to fellow cast member Angelina that he would be stepping away from his relationship with Harley but plans to relocate to be closer to his child, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The couple was thought to be expecting a second child together after posting photos of a pregnant Harley, but they later clarified and explained the photos were from their first pregnancy, a report from Cosmopolitan stated.

Earlier this year, Harley was arrested on domestic violence charges, according to a report from TMZ. Allegedly, she hit Ronnie in the face and insisted that he get out of the car. Unfortunately, his seatbelt got stuck while she continued driving, dragging him along outside the moving vehicle. The charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Harley has yet to respond to Ronnie’s accusations of possible infidelity and betrayal, but it might be only a matter of time before she breaks her silence.