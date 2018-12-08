‘B&B’ Spoilers For Week Of December 10: Taylor & Reese Heat Things Up, Brooke Freaks Out & Phoebe Remembered,

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 10 reveal that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) take things to the next level, while Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will freak out. Phoebe is also remembered during the festive season.

Monday, December 10

Taylor will talk to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) about her fears. Ridge now also knows that she was the one who shot Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and she can therefore speak openly to her ex-husband and daughters. It seems as if she has deep concerns about her future.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will also talk about Taylor’s mental health, per Soaps. They will talk about their blended family and how Taylor could have a negative impact on their lives.

Tuesday, December 11

After Taylor and Reese hit it off at Steffy’s party, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will have some concerns. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) will discuss her father’s interest in the psychiatrist.

Liam and Steffy will have their second confrontation about Taylor. Liam still feels that Taylor is too unstable to be left alone with Kelly (Zoe Pennington). Steffy feels that her mother poses no threat to Kelly.

Wednesday, December 12

After Brooke and Taylor have another fight, she turns to her new friend Reese. She will vent and tell him about Brooke’s animosity towards her. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that things will take an unexpected turn when Taylor and Reese kiss.

Steffy will begin to worry about Taylor when she realizes that everyone is against her. Brooke, Hope, and Liam all believe that she is a dangerous threat.

Thursday, December 13

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Brooke wants to tell her sisters about Taylor. However, Hope objects to her mother telling Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

Tiffany (Maile Brady) interrupts an intimate moment between Zoe and Xander. Reese also walks in on the pair who only recently decided to rekindle their romance.

Friday, December 14

Brooke will freak out when she finds that Taylor is alone with Kelly, per Highlight Hollywood. She will even be more upset to find out that Taylor has now moved into Steffy’s cliff house.

Now that the season for families is here, Steffy and Taylor take some time out to talk about Phoebe. Per Courier Journal, they both miss her a lot. Steffy even tells her mother how Phoebe affected her relationship with Hope.