‘Avengers: Endgame’ Title Was Spoken Long Before ‘Infinity War’

Many fans guessed 'Endgame' was the subtitle because of a Doctor Strange quote, but it was spoken several years earlier.

The fourth Avengers film finally got its subtitle yesterday and after months of waiting, fans found out it would be called Endgame. This was a long-rumored title for the fourth Avengers flick, despite the theory being debunked several times on the internet. Alongside Endgame, other suspected subtitles included Annihilation, Assemble, and Disassemble.

After the trailer debuted and fans found out it was Endgame after all, thousands of screengrabs and memes took over the internet of Doctor Strange speaking the line that inspired the title at the end of Infinity War.

“We’re in the endgame now,” Doctor Strange muttered just before being wisped away into dust like so many of his fellow superheroes. The sorcerer spoke the line to let Tony Stark know giving up the time stone was the only way the Avengers could succeed in ultimately defeating Thanos. Doctor Strange had seen thousands of possible outcomes for the battle with Thanos and knew the endgame was near, and just how to get there.

Many fans claimed they always knew it was “endgame” because of this specific line, but they might want to scroll back a few years and even more movies before patting themselves on the back.

#TonyStark hints at #AvengersEndgame 6 years ago in the first Avenger's film. Is this the "EndGame" #DrStrange was talking about? pic.twitter.com/KjDQujGuAv — Major Issues Podcast (@MajorIssuesCBC) December 8, 2018

Fans well-versed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, will remember the first time the word was spoken among the superheroes. During Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tony refers to the threats from the galaxy as the endgame, suggesting they are bigger and worse than anything they will ever face on earth.

“Up there,” he says as he points, “that’s the endgame. How were you guys planning on beating that?”

Stark and Bruce Banner created Ultron to protect the world from threats from above, reminiscing on the Battle of New York and how the alien Chitauri army entered Earth’s atmosphere so easily. It was evident Tony always knew the end was going to come from above.

Cursed with knowledge: When Tony Stark predicted Avengers 4 would be called Avengers: Endgame way back in 2015 https://t.co/Oa44v6iVVi pic.twitter.com/BthN45K5t7 — DNA (@dna) December 8, 2018

Fans can thank Tony Stark for delivering the line that would inspire the title for the last Avengers film, not just Doctor Strange. It was three years and eight films before “endgame” would be spoken again amongst the heroes, proving all those involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe know exactly what they’re doing when it comes placement and timing.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, 2019. The film stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson.