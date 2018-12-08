Samsung Galaxy S10’s Possible Screen Sizes, Front Camera Setups Teased In Newly Leaked Renders

A new leak lends credence to rumors that Samsung will be releasing at least three Galaxy S10 variants with different screen sizes while utilizing a front camera setup that eliminates the need to include a notch, similar to the one found on Apple’s recent iPhones.

According to GSM Arena, the new leaks come courtesy of Evan Blass, who has been known for sharing accurately leaked images and information well ahead of a device’s announcement. The report, however, stressed that Blass’ latest leaks were renders from a smartphone case manufacturer that were based on the company’s expectations for the Galaxy S10.

Based on the renders, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is expected to be the budget-priced variant, will likely come with a 5.8-inch display with a front camera hole on the top center, while the standard Galaxy S10 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display with the same front camera setup. The Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, might have a 6.4-inch display, but with two front camera holes on the top center, hinting at a dual-camera setup for the largest of the three variants.

In addition to the possible screen sizes and front camera setups, the leaks also noted the three variants’ internal codenames and model numbers — Beyond 0 and SM-G970F for the Galaxy S10 Lite, Beyond 1 and SM-G973F for the Galaxy S10, and Beyond 2 and SM-G975F for the Galaxy S10+.

A case manufacturer's expectations for the Galaxy S10 lineup: pic.twitter.com/lrExjvalcb — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 8, 2018

While TechRadar separately noted that the three Samsung Galaxy S10 renders corroborate rumors hinting at the South Korean company’s possible use of Infinity Display panels and an almost bezel-free front design, the publication added that the front camera orientation on the new leaks differed from the top-right and top-left orientations hinted at from previous leaks. However, TechRadar focused on how Blass’ leaks align with rumors that Samsung will not be including an iPhone-like notch when the Galaxy S10 arrives early next year.

Noticeably absent from the newly leaked renders was the rumored 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 variant, which, according to the Verge, is expected to come with a total of six cameras and support for 5G connectivity. This device, which is reportedly known behind the scenes by the codename “Beyond X,” is also likely to be announced at a media event in mid-February, though unlike the other three rumored Galaxy S10 variants, the Beyond X might not hit stores until spring 2019, or when mobile carriers are able to properly support the 5G standard.