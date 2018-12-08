Larsa Pippen Pours Out Of Skimpy Black Bathing Suit

Larsa Pippen isn’t afraid to show some skin. The soon-to-be ex-wife of NBA icon Scottie Pippen is showing off her famous curves via social media yet again.

On Friday, Dec. 7, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a racy bathing suit photo of herself as she partied on a yacht with her friends. The reality star, who is also best friends with Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, is seen striking a sultry pose for the cameras.

In the sexy snapshot, Pippen is seen standing on a yacht wearing a skin-tight black bathing suit, which showcases her long, lean legs, toned arms, tiny waist, and ample cleavage.

Larsa is sporting a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses and two bracelets on her left wrist. Her right hand is holding back her long, caramel-colored hair as it blows in the wind, and a gorgeous ocean scene is seen behind her, complete with blue and pink sky and fluffy clouds.

“This is hot,” one follower commented on the racy snapshot. “Looking like a doll,” another said of the picture. However, not everyone approved of the picture. “She tries too hard to be the Kardashians. Go home and be a mother,” one critic stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen recently announced her divorce from Scott Pippen, to whom she was married for 21 years. Following the split, some fans began to call Larsa a gold digger, and she seemingly couldn’t take the allegations, so she spoke out via social media about the divorce.

“He was no where [sic] around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is insane. I don’t care about money and I’ve had it my whole life. I spent my bday, New Year’s Eve, times when I needed him alone. At some point i decided I have to live my truth and here I am,” Pippen stated on social media.

Larsa and Scottie share four children together, Justin, Sophia, Presten, and Scottie Pippen Jr., who are reportedly remaining the couple’s main focus throughout their divorce.

“Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” the couple said in a joint statement following the split.

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen’s life via her social media accounts, and also when she’s featured with her close friends, Kim and Kourtney, on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on E!