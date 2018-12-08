Charlie Cox Says It Feels “Bizarre” To No Longer Be Playing Daredevil

Actor Charlie Cox has said that it feels “bizarre” to not be playing Matthew Murdock anymore on Netflix’s Daredevil. The show was recently canceled after three seasons. Cox also revealed that the announcement of the cancellation surprised him.

“It’s just how business works,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

Netflix previously axed two other Marvel superhero shows, Iron Fist and Luke Cage. Now, only two shows from their original partnership remain: Jessica Jones and the Punisher.

While the streaming giant did not supply concrete details as to the reasons for the cancellations, there’s been speculation that the cancellations have a lot to do with Disney’s plans to launch their own video streaming service. Disney is Marvel’s parent company. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Disney has said that it plans to make all of the content it owns available on their upcoming streaming platform. That means that Marvel films on Netflix like Black Panther and Guardians Of The Galaxy may not be there for too much longer.

In Daredevil, Charlie Cox played Matthew Murdock, a blind, guilt-ridden vigilante with superhuman perception, agility, and fighting skills. The show was the first of the Marvel-Netflix collaborations and introduced viewers to the Marvel TV universe. The show was popular on Netflix, EW reports, and the writers were preparing for the next season when the news of the cancellation broke.

“A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did,” Cox said in his chat with EW. “The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that.”

While he declined to reveal any of the story arcs that they had been working on, Cox admitted that he would open to playing Matthew Murdock again at some point in the future. “Oh my God, yeah,” he said when asked about the prospect of donning his red superhero suit again. “I don’t know how this would happen, but maybe one day we could pick up the baton and do it again.”

Netflix offered a slice of hope to Daredevil fans via its statement on the show’s cancellation when it said that, “the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.” We’ll have to wait and see what form those future projects will take.