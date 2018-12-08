The late night host is thrilled to share his best Pence jokes.

Rumor has it that Vice President Mike Pence isn’t a lock for the 2020 Trump ticket which is sparking late-night host Stephen Colbert to break out his Pence insults. The Late Show comedian figures it’s best to brush up and keep the jokes spicy even if Pence is “vanilla.”

Vulture reports that Colbert delivered a soliloquy about just how bland VP Mike Pence really is, and the comedian didn’t hold back.

“He’s so boring people forget you exist. He’s vanilla envelope taped to a beige wall. He’s like parsley that doesn’t like gay people. My apologies to parsley.”

At least Pence’s post-White House job prospects are looking good, though, “Off-white paint swatch, sun-faded department store mannequin, ghost of a plain yogurt.”

But being the butt of Colbert’s jokes might just be the least of Pence’s problems as Donald Trump is reportedly talking to advisors about kicking Pence off the ticket for 2020, according to Vanity Fair. Just this week, Trump hosted a 2020 strategy meeting with a group of advisers to discuss whether or not it’s best to keep Pence around.

A White House source added that there are questions about whether Pence really helps the ticket.

“They’re beginning to think about whether Mike Pence should be running again. He doesn’t detract from it, but he doesn’t add anything either.”

With the recent reports from Robert Mueller, the source adds that Trump is wondering aloud about whether Pence can be trusted. This line of questioning is something everyone in the Trump administration goes through.

“What he needs to do is consider his team for 2020 and make sure it’s in place. He has to have people on his team that are loyal to his agenda.”

But before Trump can give his full focus to replacing Pence, he first needs to replace the departing John Kelly.

Beyond loyalty, there are other things about Pence that concern the Trump campaign in terms of attracting swing voters. Pence’s priorities are not in line with registered Independents. The VP put together a petition that would encourage creationism to be taught in science classes in the place of evolution.

“We the undersigned note that you spoke out on the subject of science education and presenting students with all available information. We object to the teaching of the very controversial theory of evolution as part of the K-12 science curriculum which we regard to be unnecessary.”

The Trump re-election campaign is reportedly looking at Nikki Haley to potentially replace Pence.