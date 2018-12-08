Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Reportedly Cut Back On Appearances Amid Assassination Threats, Per ‘Radar’

As if things weren’t already stressful enough for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with juggling royal duties and expecting a baby, some neo-Nazis reportedly made death threats against Prince Harry. The threats were based on racist remarks, calling him a “race traitor” because Meghan is bi-racial. According to Sky News, the threats were believed to have been made by a group called the Sonnenkrieg Division.

In response, the royals are believed to have increased security, according to Radar Online.

“Harry and Meghan’s security is always top-notch. But after this, they have increased security measures more than ever. Harry and Meghan are well aware of the dangers that they both face and that’s why Meghan went through such rigorous training in firearms prior to the wedding, which was, essentially, boot camp.”

The racist thought-process was something that the couple had to address when they were officially announced as being in a relationship, with Harry issuing a rare statement condemning the discrimination. While the two were probably going to withdraw from the public eye anyway as Meghan’s pregnancy progresses, it appears that they are planning on it even more so now that they’re facing such threats.

“As Meghan’s pregnancy progresses, she and Harry are going to be seen in public less and less. They are not taking any chances when it comes to the safety of their family.”

There’s also been speculation by some people that the increasingly negative media coverage of the duchess is motivated by racial tensions. However, it’s hard to know for certain while there’s debate about it on social media among royal fans.

Teens charged after 'online threat against Prince Harry' https://t.co/c7Bk8EB2mm pic.twitter.com/69xLA8rN0t — Daily News (@DailyNews57) December 8, 2018

At any rate, three men are believed to have been arrested in connection to the threats. They are ages 17, 18, and 21. The 21-year-old is believed to be named Andrew Dymock, and had “material useful for someone preparing an act of terrorism” and charged with “conspiracy to incite racial or religious hatred.” The 18-year old, still unnamed, is charged with “suspicion of encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications.” The 17-year-old also faces the same charges of “disseminating terrorist publications” and “conspiracy to incite racial or religious hatred.”

British neo-Nazis called for Prince Harry to be shot for being a “race traitor” following his marriage to Meghan Markle. https://t.co/SQtX2nHyz9 — RT UK (@RTUKnews) December 6, 2018

The threats against Harry weren’t the only ones made by the Sonnenkrieg group, as they called for other supposed race traitors to be punished and praised far-right murderer Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in Norway in 2011,” detailed Metro News. The Sonnenkrieg is linked to the Atomwaffen Division, who is based in the United States. The group supposedly has about 10 to 15 official members.