Jennifer Lopez And A-Rod Get Ready For Christmas With Kids: ‘The Best Times Are With These Lil Ones’

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Over the past few weeks, families all over the world have gathered together to start their Christmas traditions, including decorating trees and getting their houses ready for the big day. Celebrities are no exception, and Jennifer Lopez and beau Alex Rodriguez are also getting into the spirit of things with their respective children.

This morning, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram account to share sweet photos of her and Alex decorating a gorgeous tree. In the first of two photos posted to her account, A-Rod stands on a step ladder as he hangs an ornament on their tree that’s filled with red roses and red ornaments. He looks casual in a pair of black Adidas sweatpants in addition to a grey zip-up sweater.

Lopez’s backside is also pictured in the image as she places an ornament on the tree with her man. The singer looks workout chic in a pair of floral patterned leggings along with a green cropped sweatshirt. In the second photo in the series, the whole family gets in the spirit as Lopez’s twins Max and Emme and one of A-Rod’s daughters help decorate the tree.

That photo has earned the singer a ton of attention with over 650,000 likes in addition to 2,000 plus comments in just a few hours of posting. Some fans commented on how beautiful Lopez’s Christmas tree is while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how sweet the family moment was.

“Love those roses! Family time is the best time,” one follower wrote. “Special family time with special memories of togetherness,” said another. “That’s the way to do it. Beautiful memories, beautiful family. Happy Christmas,” another chimed in.

In addition to posting the sweet photos on her Instagram feed, Lopez also shared photo on her Instagram Story. In the snapshot, Lopez’s son Max does the “dab” dance move as he stands on a ladder. Her daughter Emme also appears in the photo as she is all smiles with A-Rod’s daughter.

“Tree trimming at our house,” she wrote along with the sweet photo.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, J-Lo’s pal, Ellen DeGeneres, would love for her to get engaged to A-Rod sooner rather than later. During an appearance on the show, DeGeneres joked with Lopez that Rodriguez has texted her that the pair were getting married in an attempt to get her to spill the beans on any potential wedding plans.

“I don’t know,” Lopez answered. “We’ve been together a couple years. It’s nice.” For now, Lopez says that she is just focused on getting through the holidays.