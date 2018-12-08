‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Supermodel Olivia Culpo Rocks Tiny Leather Shorts, Fishnet Stockings In Cop Look

American model Olivia Culpo has been turning heads for some time now, her amazingly athletic physique and natural beauty coalescing to offer up a formidable presence. In her most recent Instagram share, however, Olivia is channeling a completely different form of authority — the long arm, or in this case the long legs — of the law.

In this particular Instagram image, Olivia can be seen standing on a metal balcony attached to a high-rise apartment building. Busy streets filled with cars and storefronts are splayed out below her, expanding into the horizon. A dying sunset, fading from a deep blue to a dusky salmon, helps to add a picturesque quality to the proceedings. All eyes are on the model, however, as she strikes a coy and confident pose.

Wearing a pair of leather short-shorts, the cuffs barely covering Culpo’s upper thighs, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit supermodel exudes a sensual power. Tight fishnet stockings are wrapped about her legs, leading the eye all the way down to rest on her suede-finish black boots, complete with high-rise heel. The chunky boots give Olivia a boost, accentuating the length of her long legs and slimming them even further.

Wearing a bulky, oversized black sweater — rolled up at the sleeves — and with her hands tucked into her pockets, Olivia seems unconcerned, casually observing the camera lens. Her signature brunette tresses are styled straight and cut short, resting around her neck and shoulders. Topping off the look with a police hat, a martial element is introduced into the aesthetic, one that suits the dark-hued getup perfectly.

Captioning the image with a simple “TGIF,” followed by some party emojis and some professional shout-outs, Olivia seemed to be in appreciation of the approach of the weekend — and the effort she had put into this recent snapshot. It would appear that her many admirers were in agreement, showing over 91,000 likes and 400-plus comments on the image in less than a day of the shot having been posted.

One user wrote, “in love with this adorable and super stylish look,” while another Instagram commenter quipped, “I need your beautiful and slender legs.” Culpo’s legs were indeed the focus of many of those who took to the image’s comments section, and are clearly one of the highlights of the snapshot.

Olivia Culpo has been making headlines most recently for taking the wedding of her ex-boyfriend, Nick Jonas, in stride. As Heavy details, while much of the focus this past weekend rested on Nick Jonas’ wedding to Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra, Olivia was content to spend some time with her Instagram family while rocking some absolutely phenomenal outfits.

In the absence of immediate drama, it would appear the Culpo’s fans appreciate the model on her own merits — with or without Jonas.