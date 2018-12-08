Cardi B First Learns About Her Grammy Nominations As She’s Leaving Court [Video]

For better or for worse, Friday, December 7, 2018 will go down as one of the most memorable days of Cardi B’s life.

The burgeoning rap star started her morning off in attendance in court for her arraignment on misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment charges, and ended her night with a performance at Z100’s Jingle Ball, according to Variety. But it was what happened during the in-between time that made her rags-to-riches day even more surreal than it already had been, considering she’d wind up with a newfound “Grammy nominated” distinction on her mind come bedtime.

Thanks to the graces of the judge presiding over her hearing, Cardi was saved from having to pay the $2,500 prosecutors requested she be ordered to fork over, as confidence that she wouldn’t pose a flight risk led to her being released without bail. However, the artist born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar didn’t get to skate completely scot free, seeing how she was conversely served an order of protection for each of the two Queens bartenders she is alleged to have ordered an attack on during a confrontation at Angels Gentlemen’s Club, per XXL Magazine.

Soon after, Cardi was dismissed and free to head home, though whatever gloom might have been hanging over her head was swiftly blown away.

Cardi B Learns She's Nominated for 5 Grammys as She Leaves Court — See Her Hilarious Reaction https://t.co/GQHuhbBsAV — People (@people) December 8, 2018

Via a recording that she has since shared on social media, fans have been bearing witness to the very moment she was informed that she had made the cut to contend for trophies in five separate categories on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles. In the video, Cardi slows down to engage the Inside Edition reporter who initially made her aware of the nods. She then lights up with a pump of the wrist, a drop of the tongue, and her signature, “Owww!”

This is not How expected to find out I’m nominated for a Grammy ????????????I need a do over ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️???? pic.twitter.com/aCt5WH6ZwZ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2018

“What a way to find out I got 5 Grammy nominations. I’m telling you my life is a movie. I work my a** off for this! Win or not, at least I know I had a chance and people was watching and admiring my work. I’m soo happy! THANK YOU!” Cardi later captioned a version of the video that she published for the sake of her 40 million followers on Instagram.

Cardi is due back in court on January 31. That is less than two weeks before she finds out whether or not her song “Bodak Yellow” will be named either Rap Song of the Year or Rap Performance of the Year. She’s even got a chance of taking home Record of the Year for “I Like It,” and it may be a long shot, but per Billboard, her Invasion of Privacy debut is up for Album of the Year to boot.