Jason Momoa Confesses That He Wants To See Zach Snyder’s Cut Of “Justice League”

Jason Momoa sided with tons of DC Comics fanboys when he recently revealed that he wants to see Zach Snyder’s cut of Justice League.

“I’m obsessed with [the Snyder cut] too,” Momoa said in an interview with MTV News, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. “That’s just one thing that sucks with our business, where you just can’t speak your mind, but: Yeah, f–k yeah, I want to see it.”

As Entertainment Weekly notes, Snyder was the first director that Warner Bros hired to direct Justice League. But he left the production when his daughter, Autumn, committed suicide. Despite the film’s success at the box office, some have speculated that he also fell out of favor with the studio because of the underwhelming critical reception that his previous film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, received. Joss Whedon served as his replacement.

Momoa has previously hinted that Snyder’s original version included more details about Aquaman’s history. “In Zack’s cut, we had it where I was with Vulko and Mera and I say that I have to go home, and they say ‘There’s a force coming,’ and I need to help,” Momoa said in an interview with WSVN-TV before talking about some additional revelatory scenes that the final cut of Justice League lacked.

But it’s likely that a lot of that backstory will be dealt with in Aquaman’s standalone movie which comes out in the United States on December 21. According to the plot synopsis on IMDB, the movie will follow Momoa’s character, Arthur Curry, as he discovers that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

Even though the American release date is still a couple of weeks away, there are already indications that the film is a hit with audiences.

Screen Rant reports that the film had a huge opening in China, its best since Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice. According to Screen Rant, Aquaman raked in $24.6 million in ticket sales at box offices in China on the first day of its release. That amount is expect to grow to $80 million by the end of the weekend. For comparison, Batman v Superman earned $55 million in the same time frame and Wonder Woman made $37.7 million in its opening weekend.

This will the first time that Jason Momoa will be the lead actor in a superhero movie that centers around his character. He has previously appeared in the first season of HBO’s Game of Thrones where he played a Dothraki warlord named Khal Drogo.

We’ll have to wait and see whether a great Aquaman movie will make up for the disappointment lots of fans expressed after Justice League.