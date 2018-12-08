Stella Maxwell Goes Topless In Bed With A Kooples Bag On Instagram

Model Stella Maxwell shared a topless photo on Instagram, in order to promote her collaboration with the Kooples bags. The picture shows the model laying in bed, as she gave the camera a sultry look while grabbing her head with her left hand. She placed a blue bag on her chest, and wrapped her right arm around her body. She accessorized with a chunky necklace, while she wore blue and white tie-dye sweats. Stella wore her hair down, and it was fanned out on the bed. She wore dark eyeliner on her upper lid, along with nude lipstick. Maxwell captioned the post, “Blue crush,” and tagged the Kooples account along with the tag, #StellaByTheKooples.

Stella’s designs for the Kooples include several different sizes and fabrics, while all of them feature a triangular pattern and a “v” shaped clasp. They’re available at price points between $400 to $600 for the most part, and come in leather and velvet.

Fans responded positively to the Instagram post, with people letting her know that they “Love this color,” “WOW,” and “Gorgeous and beautiful.” Someone joked, “from now on I put my bags righttt [sic] there.” Meanwhile, others speculated on Maxwell’s love life and her relationship status with different people.

In other news, Stella also rocked the runway for Victoria’s Secret this year during their annual fashion show. She opened up to PopSugar about what it’s like to wear pieces for the catwalk, and why it’s so special to her.

“Every time I do it, it kind of feels like the first time. I always appreciate that every outfit is styled and chosen for each specific girl. I always feel like my pieces suit me. [The VS team knows] ‘Oh, Stella would love that!’ and ‘That would look good on her body.'”

And when it comes to the actual catwalk, this is how Maxwell described her thought-process to Glamour.

“I am getting more used to it. It is like playing a role, you have to get into character. I bring a lot of my personality to it as well, so I try to get the balance right – of being myself, representing the brand, whilst feeling sexy, confident and empowering women.”

Speaking of which, the model shared a couple of her favorite outfits from the show to her Instagram, including a peachy one that consisted of swirly, pink-peach wings and a matching lingerie set. She wore a corset around her midriff with orange accents, along with a matching bow around her neck.