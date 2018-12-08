‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer: Time Jump Theory May Not Happen

The popular theory for the fourth 'Avengers' flick might just be debunked.

Now that well over 24 hours have passed since the premiere of the Avengers: Endgame trailer, the footage has been dissected and over-analyzed among fans and comic book experts. Some theories have been created, others disproven. It looks like one of the theories that has been in existence since Avengers: Infinity War debuted back in April of this year might not come to fruition.

The time jump theory has been a discussion since Infinity War concluded, with many believing the next movie was going to take place years after the events of the film. Many thought we would we miss out on the immediate aftermath of the snap (now known as the Decimation), but that may not be the case. Screen Rant is suggesting the time jump theory so many fans were speculating about isn’t going to happen at all.

This theory claimed Endgame would occur five years after the snap. Screen Rant is noting that nothing in the trailer substantiates this claim. The footage of Tony Stark in the Milano obviously takes place just a few days after the snap where he is stranded in space after leaving Titan. Tony is leaving a message for Pepper Potts through his shattered Iron Man helmet, letting her know he has run out of food and water and will soon run out of oxygen. It appears that Nebula could be on board the Milano with him, but the two are not seen in frame together.

When it comes to the other characters in the trailer, Black Widow is still sporting her short blonde hair that fans saw her switch to in Infinity War. If a five-year jump had taken place, Natasha Romanoff would probably be donning a longer hairdo or another color.

Steve Rogers has lost his beard but is noticeably still reeling from effects from the snap. Screen Rant believes Steve’s emotions are still fresh and not a reaction from him five years in the future. Thanos is also walking around on his farm with the Infinity Gauntlet still on. The Mad Titan walking around his farm five years later still rocking the Gauntlet is unlikely, so this scene is probably taking place shortly after the snap.

It’s still possible that a time jump does take place, but it’s clear the movie is not going to start out with a disintegrating title card reading “Five Years Later.” There is a possibility fans will see the immediate aftermath and then see a time jump later on in the movie.

This specific time jump theory should not be confused with the theory of time travel in Avengers: Endgame. This has been one of the most widely discussed potential plotlines since Infinity War debuted, and there is still a very high chance it will play out. This theory believes some of the remaining superheroes will travel through time, perhaps with aid from the Quantum Realm, to reverse the effects of the snap.

During the early filming of Endgame, leaked photos seemed to prove the time travel theory. A photo of Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) in his original Avengers uniform sparked conversation as he appeared to be back at the Battle of New York. A flashback theory was immediately dismissed when Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/the Hulk) and Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man) were all next to him in uniforms on set. Paul Rudd’s attendance negates the flashback theory as he was not present at the Battle of New York all those years ago, so fans are clinging to the time travel theory.

To see how it all plays out, catch Avengers: Endgame when it hits theaters on April 26, 2019. The film stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson.